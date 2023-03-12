A new push to expand security cameras in Nowra's central business district is expected when Shoalhaven Council meets tonight (Monday, March 13).
Recent spates of cars being keyed, and tyres slashed has prompted a notice of motion to the meeting from Crs Paul Ell and Serena Copley, calling for immediate action.
"There is clearly a crime spree occurring and many of our CBD workers and business owners are being impacted," the pair said as they called for additional CCTV cameras in council's car parks.
The notice of motion recommends council staff review options available to expedite CCTV installation in council car parks.
And it asks staff to also look at employing a security guard to patrol the car parks in the interim.
The motion to tonight's meeting follows a similar one in June last year.
Cr Ell said the June motion was prompted by personal experience when a friend of his, and single mum, had a brand new car keyed just weeks after she bought it.
And a few weeks after it was repaired it was keyed again, with all side panels and even the bonnet damaged.
"I heard there were a few other cases as well," Cr Ell said.
He said he was "frustrated" over the lack of action since the motion last year, which brought briefings from staff about council's Community Safety Plan.
But Cr Ell dismissed that as a strategy document, that contained nothing in the way of where to put security cameras, and how to get funding to pay for them.
"There's state and federal programs around that which council could be applying for," he said.
"I think council's got a responsibility - they're our carparks and we've got to make sure our residents are safe."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
