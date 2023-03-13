Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Mittagong face off in Blaine Rozs Memorial Cup

The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Mittagong Lions have played their eighth annual Blaine Rozs Memorial Cup.
On Sunday (March 13), Berry hosted the tribute round in remembrance of the promising young footballer, who was immensely dedicated to both clubs.
This year, Cup matches included Ladies League Tag, Under-18s, and Senior Men's.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads club president Joe Rogers said he was immensely proud of both clubs, who are carrying the torch for their beloved former teammate.
"It's grown pretty well year on year; at first we were concerned that, over time, it might dwindle away as people who knew Blaine left the club or stopped playing footy," he said.
"But it's gone the opposite way.
"Both clubs have gotten around it this year more than ever, and it's continuing to grow.
"That's pretty special."
The Magpies secured wins across all three matches in the pre-season trial: ladies 48-14, U18s 26-14, and men's 20-8.
Rogers said the Cup made for an excellent start to the footy season, going up against a side the Magpies don't see in regular competition.
"It's always a good hit out, and Mittagong is a pretty strong side," he said.
"It was nice to give all the players, boys and girls, a good run."
Soon, Berry will face off with another pack of lions - those from Gerringong - in round one of the Group Seven Rugby League later this month.
Catch the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval, Gerringong, on March 25.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
