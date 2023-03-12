Heavy, localised rainfall has drenched the northern Shoalhaven overnight.
The highest total was at Foxground near Berry, which recorded 138mm in the past 24 hours.
Nearby weather stations at Brogers Ck and Wattamolla also picked up heavy totals, of 97mm and 81mm respectively; Beaumont (The Cedars) had falls totalling 67mm.
In Nowra, the Shoalhaven River gauge recorded 42mm, while the second weather station south of town received a more moderate 33mm.
51mm fell at Greenwell Point overnight; rainfall totals in the Bay and Basin, and further down the coast were all lower but varied, between 9mm at Ulladulla and 41mm at Brooman.
More showers are forecast across the south coast for Monday and Tuesday (March 13-14) along with light winds.
No severe weather warnings are active for the region.
The rest of the week is set to clear up - at this stage, mostly sunny days are forecast through to the weekend.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
