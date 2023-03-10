Gymnastics NSW recently announced that the Shoalhaven will once again host the 2023 Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships.
The state's top athletes in aerobic and rhythmic gymnastics will showcase their talent at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Stadium in Bomaderry from March 17-19.
The event will see more than 250 gymnasts, coaches and other staff walk through the stadium doors over three days of competition.
Eleven-year-old twins Willow and Chloe Lai will be two of the many athletes heading to the Shoalhaven to compete.
Both have been doing gymnastics since they were six years old, and juggle 20 hours a week of training with their school commitments.
Speaking on why they love gymnastics so much, Willow said, "I like how everyone is welcoming and the coaches support me to help me get better."
"I like training with my friends and being able to choreograph my routines."
For Chloe, she said she loves, "how you can use all your expression in your routines, and how you can add more difficulties and skills to make your routine harder."
Both sisters enjoy competing against one another and relish the opportunity they've been given.
"When I'm competing, I forget she's my sister, I treat her like any other competitor but I still cheer her on," Willow said.
"It's nice having each other in the same sport. We know that we're never alone," Chloe said.
Both are excited about coming to the Shoalhaven and having the chance to explore the area.
"I love the hot sunny weather, beaches and Berry. I like how there's lots of unique shops and the Donut Van is my favourite," Chloe said.
With the upcoming opportunity in Nowra, Willow and Chloe said they feel nervous but also very excited about performing well in the state competition, and for what it could mean for the next step in their sporting dreams.
Nine-year-old rhythmic gymnast, Mia Bosheski, is another competitor coming to the Shoalhaven.
Mia will be competing for the first time in the State Championships and said she's "very excited".
"I'm excited and a bit nervous as well. It feels very special. From a young age I started and couldn't do anything but I've trained hard and now I can do so much," she said.
"I am really looking forward to exploring the Shoalhaven, we've visited once before and I really enjoyed the trip last time."
Gymnastics NSW Sport and Events Manager Chris Martin, thanked the Shoalhaven City Council for their continued support of gymnastics.
"The Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Stadium is a fantastic venue, and we are really looking forward to heading to the Shoalhaven region for the third consecutive year," he said.
Shoalhaven City Council's Tourism Manager, Coralie Bell, said it was a pleasure to host the sporting community.
"We are excited to welcome this fantastic event back to our beautiful region," she said.
"Events play such an important role in growing our visitor economy, and supporting local businesses, we look forward to continuing this partnership into 2023," she said.
You can catch all of the action from March 17-19 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Stadium.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
