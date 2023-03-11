Emergency services respond to house fire in Nowra

At about 2:45am on Saturday March 11, emergency services were called to a house in Moss Street, Nowra following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported from the event.
Officers from the South Coast Police District established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More information to come.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
