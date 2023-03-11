South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs ready to hit the ground running in 2023 Group 7 season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated March 11 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs Paul Thornton (top), Cody Roach, Thomas Woodward in a win over the Jets last season. Picture by Toni Conlon

The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs are "raring to go" ahead of their 2023 Group 7 campaign according to new head coach Andy Lynch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs ready to hit the ground running
No comments
Bulldogs Paul Thornton (top), Cody Roach, Thomas Woodward in a win over the Jets last season. Picture by Toni Conlon
Travel hell as Illawarra train passengers told to 'delay if possible'
No comments
Trains were also brought to a standstill earlier in the week due to a radio system failure.
Top Tamworth honour helps get Ulladulla bush poet up off his death bed
No comments
Ulladulla bush poet and now award-winning songwriter, John Davis. Picture supplied.
Emergency services respond to house fire in Nowra
No comments
The aftermath of the house fire at Moss Street in Nowra. Picture by Fire and Rescue Nowra
More national stories
AUKUS submarines 'transformational' for Australia
Anthony Albanese will join US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Labor needs to clarify Indigenous definition: coalition
Opposition Indigenous Australians spokesman Julian Leeser wants Aboriginality clearly defined. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Electric cars spark interest for young female mechanics
Bendigo Tech School's Imani Dunne has helped rebuild a classic Range Rover into an electric vehicle. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
101-year-old passport returned to family
LEFT: Clara's 1922 passport photo. RIGHT: Clara E Yung of Happy Valley before embarking on her overseas trip in 1922. Picture supplied