Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs ready to hit the ground running

The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs are "raring to go" ahead of their 2023 Group 7 campaign according to new head coach Andy Lynch.
It was an up and down run for the Bulldogs last year, finishing the regular season in ninth place with a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 13 losses.
Despite what their record might say, it was never an easy outing against the Dogs with the side receiving much praise from other teams for their effort and never say die attitude.
With a young side now another year older and some more than handy reinforcements joining the side, could this be the year we see the Dogs make a run at a finals position?
If preseason is anything to go by, the team seems to be in great form heading into the season according to Lynch.
"Speaking to everyone, we are all really excited to get going," Lynch said.
He further added that the compliments the players received for their efforts last year is "a testament to the character of all the guys and that has showed massively from day one of preseason this year."
READ MORE:
"The more you challenge them and the harder the conditions of the preseason the more they've responded."
"It's a long season and we are aiming to just keep everyone fit and healthy heading in and the conditioning we are doing can only assist that."
Lynch said it's been "real hard" to single out one person that's impressed him during the preseason and said it's instead the efforts and family nature of the Bulldogs club as a whole that's excited Lynch the most.
"I don't think it's just the players, it starts all the way at the top, everyone off the field has done the right thing in helping to build and promote the club to be in the best possible position it can be," he said.
"It's a real family orientated club and it rubs down to all of the players, everyone's efforts have been fantastic."
READ MORE:
This "run as one" approach has stretched to training, with all grades often mixed in together - training and playing as one Bulldogs' nucleus.
"The point of that is when a player needs to step up into whichever grade, they already feel comfortable around one another," he said.
"It doesn't matter which grade you technically play in, we are one, we are Milton."
The side will be welcoming several new and old faces to the club this season which are sure to bolster the strength of the side.
Riley Wooden will be returning to the Bulldogs after spending time with the Dragons last season.
Kirren Roughley and Jed Rogerson will both be returning to their junior club after spending time in the Canberra system for the past several years.
Bailey Sassal will also be joining the Bulldogs this season, along with Mitch Simington.
"The way the players are reacting and going about training you can see they are raring to go," Lynch said.
"It's very encouraging to see everyone listening and taking on board what you tell them, we just need to go now apply that into the games."
The Bulldogs will kick off their 2023 Group 7 campaign in a derby against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets on their home-ground at Bill Andriske Oval.
"What better way then to open with a game against Nowra at home," Lynch said.
"They'll be looking to get their side off to a great start, they've got a great coach in Adam (Quinlan), it's going to be a real tough match."
"I think it's going to be a very interesting season, I think it'll be very hard to call a number of matches and we'll see a lot of close clashes this year."
The Group 7 Rugby League season will start on Saturday March 22.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.