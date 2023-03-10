Top Tamworth honour helps get Ulladulla bush poet up off his death bed

Veteran Ulladulla bush poet John Davis seemed to be on his death bed recently.
But receiving the prestigious Brumby Award at the recent Tamworth Country Music Festival was "like a medicine".
And it took him all the way from a hospital bed where family members had gathered to say their final farewells, to a stage at Tamworth to add his voice to a performance of the award-winning song based on one of his poems.
The song "Stock Routes of Australia" was based on a poem Mr Davis wrote in 2008 called "Visions of Australia" - lamenting the loss of the drovers and stockmen who became legends in outback Australia.
Friends and fellow Shoalhaven bush poets and performers Colin DeFries and Peter "Smokie" Dawson helped turn it into a song, with Mr DeFries working out a chorus and Mr Dawson singing and recording it.
The song went to number 24 on the national country music charts, and was also released in Nashville.
And then at Tamworth it won the prize for compilation of the year, Mr Davis said.
At the time the win was announced, Mr Davis was in hospital after suffering two brain hemorrhages - the impact of being bowled over by a car in June last year.
READ MORE:
He described what happened next in typically colourful fashion.
"I was in hospital and when I found out what was happening, it was like whiskey to an alcoholic," he said.
"It was really great because I was pretty crook, they thought I was going to die."
Not only did the news give Mr Davis such a boost he was able to leave the hospital, but he also travelled to the festival to take the stage with other award winners, who all performed in the final concert.
The song contained a spoken part, where Mr Davis recited the names of some of the drovers he once knew, and he did that as part of the festival finale while Mr Dawson sang the song.
Mr Davis admitted he was "really pleased" with wining a songwriting award after collecting a swag of awards for writing and performing bush poetry over the years.
He said he was still writing and performing, despite his brain injury playing havoc with his memory.
But the 86-year-old said he could still recall most of the poems he memorised in the past for performances.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.