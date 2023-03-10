South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Tim the Yowie Man | ANU Mountaineering Club's popular Cocktails at the Castle tradition continues

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Snoad, Nicky Davies, Shane Rattenbury and Will Keogh atop the Castle in the Budawangs on April 18, 1993. Picture by Duncan McIntyre

The striking photograph of four well-dressed bushwalkers indulging in a lofty dinner party atop the Castle, a remote, hard to reach rocky peak in the Budawangs (Where in Canberra, February 25) attracted a bulging mailbag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Top Tamworth honour helps get Ulladulla bush poet up off his death bed
No comments
Ulladulla bush poet and now award-winning songwriter, John Davis. Picture supplied.
Man charged with assaulting police dog, Yoyo
Identity of mystery daredevil diners revealed
Nigel Snoad, Nicky Davies, Shane Rattenbury and Will Keogh atop the Castle in the Budawangs on April 18, 1993. Picture by Duncan McIntyre
'Transport deprived': how regional NSW is being left behind
No comments
Tom Hopkins's life choices on the NSW South Coast are limited by a lack of public transport. Picture supplied
More national stories
Voters turning to minor parties have the big two scared
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has taken aim at One Nation leader Mark Latham (pictured). (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Storms loom for southern Qld as northwest floods
The Albert River at Burketown in Queensland has already surpassed the record 6.78m flood of 2011. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Bandt to help launch NSW Greens' election demands
Greens leader Adam Bandt will rally NSW candidates at the party's election campaign launch in Sydney (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
COVID-19 could be key to fighting breast cancer
The COVID pandemic and subsequent vaccine development could hold a silver lining for breast cancer. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)