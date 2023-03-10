Hotondo Homes opens three new display homes in Sussex Inlet

Hotondo Southcoast and Ulladulla have this morning (March 10) announced the unveiling of three display homes in the Sussex Inlet Golf Village, with the grand opening slated for tomorrow (March 11).
The Acacia Alt 261, Erskine 260 and Isla 255 designs will "showcase the team's expertise in building quality homes that cater to a variety of lifestyles and needs," according to Hotondo Home's builder and director Adam Sturt.
Mr Sturt added, "We're excited to open our doors to the public and showcase the endless possibilities when it comes to building your dream home."
"Our entire team has been working hard on these builds and we've put our heart and soul into every aspect of the home," Mr Sturt said.
To celebrate the unveiling of these three designs, the team is hosting an official grand opening event this Saturday, from 9am to 3pm at their display homes located at 22, 24 and 26 Villagewood Drive, Sussex Inlet.
"Members of the community are invited to attend the event and experience firsthand the attention to detail and quality workmanship Hotondo Southcoast and Ulladulla have built a strong reputation for," Ms Sturt said.
The opening will have much on offer, with a live broadcast from Power FM, jumping castle, face painting, giveaways, a BBQ Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Australia and more.
Boasting four bedrooms and two separate living areas, the Acacia 261 Alt is a contemporary and luxurious double storey home that captures the essence of modern family living.
"This beautiful home comes with all the bells and whistles, and is perfect for a big family," Mr Sturt said.
One of the standout features of this design is the main living hub - located upstairs, which takes full advantage of surrounding views and features raked ceilings and plantation shutters.
"Ideal for entertaining, the home is complete with a balcony and outdoor alfresco, cultivating a seamless connection to the outdoors," Mr Sturt said.
Combining coastal charm with effortless simplicity, the Erskine 260 display home offers understated elegance with its country Hamptons style.
"From the Hardie decking through to the Rinnai 1500 gas fireplace, there's plenty of wow features that help to create a striking home with a warm, homely atmosphere," said Mr Sturt.
Part of Hotondo Homes' Duplex/Dual Occupancy Range, the Isla 255 is a dual occupancy design, reflecting the growing trend in the Australian property market.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
