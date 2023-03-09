Another COVID death in past week

There has been another COVID death in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the past week.
The latest Health Department data shows there were 503 COVID cases detected in the local health district during the week to 4pm on Thursday, March 9.
They were among 7871 COVID cases and 36 deaths across the state during the seven days.
The latest new case figures show an increase of nearly 10 per cent on the previous week, continuing the steady rise in case numbers in NSW in recent weeks, jumping from 6033 in the week to February 16.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
