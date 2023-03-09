Court told misplaced sense of protection led to assault

Growing up in a disadvantaged home where domestic violence was common, Pierre Davaine became over protective of the females in his life, Nowra Local Court has been told.
And when his stepdaughter made exaggerated claims about being assaulted, he responded with the violence he grew up believing was normal, according to lawyer Hannah Dreher.
"He felt very protective of his step-daughter, and responded in that way," Ms Dreher said.
Davaine, 39, of Allowrie Crescent, Nowra, faced the court pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray from an incident on January 6, 2023.
Police documents tendered to the court said there had been an altercation between two females at a Nowra food outlet, and a man grabbed one of the females and told her to leave.
The documents said that Davaine entered the business a short time later pushing a pram containing his four-month-old baby, and started punching the man.
When the victim fell to ground Davaine continued punching him, according to police, then stomped on his head before leaving.
Paramedics were called in to treat the victim, and Davaine was arrested a short time later.
The court was told Davaine had been in custody since the incident.
Ms Dreher said the past two months had been difficult for Davaine and his family, which was struggling financially due to him not being at home.
She said while Davaine had a history of violence, he had "made a number of positive steps prior to being in custody", including taking part in parenting courses, drug and alcohol counselling, and trying to be an active member of society.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said the victim of the assault had previously suffered an acquired brain injury, and was a vulnerable person.
And she said being protective of loved ones was "no excuse for behaviour like this".
"It's clear that you have a propensity for violence," Ms Viney told Davaine.
But she noted his progress at addressing his behaviour, with the help of community services, and his remorse that grew when he learnt of the man's brain injury.
Ms Viney ordered Davaine's release from custody, but sentenced him to an ongoing 10-month intensive corrections order, to include at least 75 hours of rehabilitation sessions.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
