Women of the Shoalhaven Awards: Wendy saves lives, and she shapes them too

Wendy Fetchet is the beating heart of Shoalhaven Hospital's emergency department.
For three-plus decades, the Nursing Unit Manager has been leading a team which saves lives, day in and day out.
All the while, she has filled the jobs of mum, advocate, and role model.
Wendy's passion for her vocation, and decades of dedication to community, heath have earned her a nomination in the inaugural Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
The local celebration of International Women's Day (set for March 10) is a chance to recognise women from the region and neighbouring villages, for their contribution to community.
Though Ms Fetchet admits learning of her nomination was a total surprise.
"You know, you do a lot of jobs in the community that go unnoticed," she said.
"Even though [getting awards] is not important to me, it's a real honour to have been nominated.
"I'm happy to be one of the women who are included in this amazing collection of women. How wonderful to be a part of that."
Ms Fetchet has been nursing at Shoalhaven Hospital for 35 years, and has been Nursing Unit Manager for 32.
Over the decades her team has grown from just a dozen nurses in the ED, to more than 100 staff across several areas of the hospital.
Nowra's population has exploded, and the challenges for health have been mounting with each passing year.
Among the biggest is resources, and Wendy is a staunch advocate for staffing increases at hospitals across the sate.
She has met every challenge with a can-do attitude, and makes a point of telling the next generation of nurses that they are capable of doing it too.
"It's been a challenge, because it's grown tremendously since I started as a registered nurse," she said.
"Nowra has changed an awful lot in the last 35 years and the demands have just continued to increase in health
"But I enjoy the challenge... you grow with the department, and you work collaboratively with the team."
Right now Ms Fetchet's goals are to get more nurses into the profession, and get established nurses set for leadership in the profession.
"We've gone through this horrendous thing that's happening across the state: a massive exodus of nurses, particularly from emergency departments, because COVID was so challenging for them," she said.
"I lost a huge number of staff last year, so we've been on a big recruitment drive.
"Fortunately there's a lot of really young, keen, enthusiastic nurses coming on board. But we haven't got that senior skill mix, which is a real challenge.
"Now we've got to work on building up the skills of the junior staff as quickly as we can to increase the skill mix."
Wendy herself was 32 when she stepped up to be Nursing Unit Manager - she was also starting her own family at the time.
Her daughters have since grown up to find their own success, becoming leaders in their respective fields.
Ms Fetchet said she is proud to have been a role model for them, as well as her nursing colleagues.
"I've been an advocate for women working; I worked through having my children and always had a full time job," she said.
"You make a lot of sacrifices, all of us that work - but you show young women how we can manage being a mum, being involved in the community, and having a fulfilling job.
"One of the most rewarding part of my job is mentoring and supporting other women from all walks of life in taking on leadership roles."
In total, there are 170 nominees for the inaugural Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
The Women of the Shoalhaven Awards gala aims to raise $30,000 for Zonta Club of Berry to continue its vital work supporting women and their families in the Shoalhaven.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
