Trains stopped on South Coast, Highlands lines

Train commuters are being advised to use other modes of transport, if possible, as major delays hit all NSW train lines.
NSW TrainLink has cited a 'train communication issue' as the cause.
Trains were stopped across the network - including the South Coast and Southern Highlands lines - just before 3pm.
While comms did come back online shortly after 4pm, according to NSW TrainLink South Twitter, residual delays are forecast for commuters.
Trains on both the South Coast and Southern Highlands lines are running on a changed timetable, at a reduced frequency.
NSW TrainLink South advised via Twitter that stops and platforms could change at short notice on the changed timetable.
Commuters will need to listen for announcements and check information screens before getting on trains.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.