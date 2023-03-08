South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

'Communications issue' stops trains on South Coast, Highlands lines

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trains on the South Coast and Southern Highlands lines are experiencing residual delays, following a network-wide stoppage. Picture from file.

Train commuters are being advised to use other modes of transport, if possible, as major delays hit all NSW train lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Trains stopped on South Coast, Highlands lines
No comments
Trains on the South Coast and Southern Highlands lines are experiencing residual delays, following a network-wide stoppage. Picture from file.
Tigers youngsters continue to impress in Barrengarry round two
No comments
Milton Ulladulla and Shoalhaven battling off the tip. Picture by Barrengarry Conference
Activist calls for increased security in Nowra CBD
No comments
North Nowra's Dennis Johnson says there are simple solutions to recent crime and antisocial behaviour in the Nowra central business district. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Inside 'Linden Hall', the $30 million trophy home that's back on the market
No comments
'Linden Hall', located at 166 McEvilly Road, Robertson was recently re-listed for sale.
More national stories
Black Summer fires sound alarm on ozone layer depletion
The Black Summer fires of 2019-2020 released harmful wildfire smoke into the stratosphere. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Aussie scientists make electricity out of thin air
Scientists Ashleigh Kropp (L) and Rhys Grinter hope the discovery can be used to power devices. (SIMON MILDER)
10 years hiding the pain: Bindi Irwin reveals endometriosis battle
No comments
Bindi Irwin in 2014, around a year after her pain began. Picture by Graham Tidy
Women in poverty: 'We have to get uncomfortable to confront hard situations'
No comments
Grace Tame serving as an Ambassador for CARE Australia's 'Her Circle' campaign. Picture by Kishka Jensen