Every day, women in the Shoalhaven are doing great things for our community.
This International Women's Day, South Coast Register is putting the spotlight on them: the volunteers, employees, sportspeople and advocates who are the shining stars of our region.
Read a little about them, and check out their stories which we have shared through the past year.
Melanie is a champion for mothers of the Shoalhaven, as both a senior midwife with Indigenous women's health service Waminda, and and an advocate for several causes in her field.
When she's not busy caring for mums and their bubs, she has been campaigning for Nowra's Birthing on Country Centre, for culturally safe care for mothers, and for more Indigenous midwives in delivery rooms.
Ms Briggs is the is the director and founder of Binjilaanii, the first Aboriginal-led maternity model of care in Australia; she has also been recognised for her work as HESTA Midwife of the Year for 2022.
Speaking to her work at the awards, she said culturally safe care like this is more than just empowering, it can save a baby's life.
"Practicing culture and working with First Nations mothers and supporting women on that journey during pregnancy is so important for us; it is empowering for our women as it brings incredible outcomes - seeing that is the most rewarding part of my job", she said.
Ms Briggs' campaigning will make the Birthing on Country Centre a reality: funding for the centre has been confirmed by the Federal Government.
When times get rough, the community in Ulladulla can turn to Safe Waters Community Care.
The woman behind the shelter and support service is Sarah Date.
Every day, Ms Date is helping local people and raising much-needed funds to run the Safe Waters shelters in Ulladulla (there is crisis accommodation, men's and women's shelters, and a detox safe house) - all the while advocating to end the housing crisis gripping our community.
Ms Date and her team opened a new shelter in Ulladulla late last year; in the lead up to the election, she has been lobbying politicians to act on the South Coast's housing crisis.
Frank and to-the-point, Ms Date said the need for donations to Safe Waters was ever-present. She has also told of the heartbreak when the shelters are forced to turn people away because they are all full.
"We are currently completely unfunded, which means we are relying solely on financial donations," she said.
"We no longer have funding for our staff and have had to stop wages for our executive director so that we can keep our shelter coordinator position going.
"Whatever you can afford to regularly donate on a weekly, fortnightly, monthly basis... every dollar will really count."
Leonie Smith made history at her beloved Milton-Ulladulla Rotary Club, being named the first female president of the group in 2020.
During her presidency, Ms Smith was hard at work coordinating Rotary's bushfire recovery efforts, from temporary accommodation, to community facility upgrades, to tree planting - and so much more.
At the time she was adamant: "it's about the community - not me" as she focused on Rotary supporting the district in bouncing back from disaster.
For the past six years she has also been the driving force behind Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet festival.
Ms Smith and her team are bringing the Blessing of the Fleet parade back to this year's event - and it's set to be the biggest one yet.
Of course, there is also the glamorous Princess Ball and the all-important Blessing.
Ms Smith said she is thrilled to be restoring the festival to its former glory in 2023, after so many challenges put stoppers on the event.
"We have everything we normally have coming back and more," she said.
"It's truly quite a spectacle and a sign of a connected community."
Artist, mentor, youth worker, mother, volunteer: they're just a few of Aunty Jodie Stewart's many roles in the community.
She has also been recognised as Elder of the Year at the Illawarra/Shoalhaven region's NAIDOC Awards.
Ms Stewart earned the honour for her work with Southern Youth and Family Services (SYFS) with her efforts centered around youth reconciliation, support, education and training.
Though her work just one small facet of a broader volunteer effort; at the heart of it all is a drive to uplift the next generation.
"I just see myself as an Indigenous person that's out there and does involve myself in lots of different things, mostly voluntary things," Ms Stewart said.
"I feel good after I've helped someone, and then I can see they're getting better at what they want to be, who they want to be, or where they want to go - it's their journey."
In her almost three decades living in Berry, Mary Seelis has become part of the community's fabric, and been dedicated to its service
She has played a part in raising hundreds thousands of dollars for locals in need, through Zonta, VIEW Club, and the Garden Club - just to name a few
Notably, Mrs Seelis was (and still is) a vocal advocate for Zonta's birthing kits, which the club creates for women in developing countries around the world.
After three decades of community service with countless Berry groups, Mrs Seelis remains adamant that it wouldn't happen without a team.
"I think about it sometimes... it's never been just me, it's always been a group," she said.
"There is always a good group of people that get in and do these things.
"It's great to think about some of the things that the different clubs in Berry have done - and the newcomers wouldn't be aware of half of what they have done."
At Korin Koutsomihalis' Soul Fit Co, everyone can get up and get moving, no matter who you are.
It's been her ethos since opening the little Gerringong gym two years ago. Today she has members aged 10 to 102, from all walks of life, and of all ability levels.
Thanks to her immense love for getting everyone active, Mrs Koutsomihalis has become a pillar in the community.
In getting her community moving, Korin's number one goal was to break down barriers.
"We have done so well in building a community... Soul Fit Co is very much about inclusion and diversity," Mrs Koutsomihalis said
"I'm super passionate about everyone feeling they have the right to move and be part of something."
Outside of the studio, Korin continues to give back.
Every week she's on the dancefloor for dementia dancing with some of her fitness group members; every few months she is running a wellness retreat to help women who are doing it tough, for all kinds of reasons.
Mrs Koutsomihalis also lends her expertise to young people and women, running workshops on wellness and female empowerment.
Most recently she has held youth wellness workshops in the Shoalhaven, and worked with Bomaderry Tigers AFL to run girls' empowerment sessions.
"I want to break a bias, change people's perceptions," Mrs Koutsomihalis said.
"I hope through what I role model, people might look at something, and decide it's worth opening their mindset.
"It's what we are doing, and it extends beyond the space of the studio."
Mrs Koutsomihalis has been nominated in the inaugural Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
Lynne is making waves as Marine Rescue Shoalhaven's first female Deputy Commander, being appointed to the role just a few weeks ago.
The former marketing professional joined Marine Rescue fairly recently in 2020. She started her volunteer career as a radio operator before training as boat crew and a watch officer.
Joining the Marine Rescue was part of Ms Hocking's move into retirement - she was never planning to sit idle.
"I think if there's two things that got me through COVID and transitioning into retirement, it's my love of fishing and Marine Rescue NSW," Ms Hocking said.
As she steps up to the Deputy Commander role, Ms Hocking has been learning from the best in the business: Sussex Inlet Commander (and the region's only other female Commander) Karen Lowry.
The duo were instrumental in Marine Rescue's first ever Empowering Women Forum, and the organisation is running another one this year.
"Karen is an exceptional role model and a great go to person whenever I need clarification," Ms Hocking said.
Passionate environmentalist Monica Mudge is Treading Lightly, but making a big impact on her community in Milton-Ulladulla.
The founder of community hub Treading Lightly has been recognised as "a tireless worker for our community" and someone whose "energy, positivity and enthusiasm rallies people and creates change."
Her focus with Treading Lightly has always been to build the community's resilience, and champion the environment while they're at it.
Everything from weaving circles to beach clean-up groups, community picnics to gardening workshops run out of their Milton hub, and spread out across the natural expanse of the district.
At the end of the day, Ms Mudge is determined to give every local a helping hand to be a bit more eco-friendly.
"It's about teaching people who visit or who have just moved here as to what our vision for the town is - to care and protect what we love and learn how to be more sustainable and resilient," she said at the Treading Lightly hub's opening.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
