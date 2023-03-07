The Shoalhaven Business Council has added its voice to protests about Shoalhaven Council's use of number plate recognition technology.
The system has raised plenty concerns from people who received parking fines yet claimed they had gone in and out of the car parks during the day.
Chamber president Jemma Tribe said several Nowra business operators were among those being hit with fines, despite leaving car parks during the day to make deliveries.
"We've have lots of complaints about businesses who have left a car park to run deliveries within the permitted time frame only to return and be fined because the camera has detected them in the same zone - with no signage to warn against this," Mrs Tribe said.
But an even bigger concern was the potential the cameras had to dissuade people from shopping in Nowra's central business district.
"The technology issues aside, there is a very strong public opinion that the Nowra CBD does not need any more disincentives for people to visit and the angst this issue has caused is unhelpful at a time when council is actively trying to revitalise the CBD and remind people about the positive reasons to visit," Mrs Tribe said.
"We don't need any more penalties for people coming into the CBD.
"We don't want any more negativity associated with it, we just want people to come in and shop," she said.
"I can understand the cameras being used in somewhere like Hyam's Beach, but we don't want council's cameras in the CBD, we don't need any more disincentive for people to come in."
The business chamber is among many expressing concerns since Shoalhaven Council began its trial of high-tech parking tickets in December.
The issue was raised in a council meeting last month (February), with several councillors mentioning concerns with the vehicle-mounted licence plate recognition cameras that take pictures of cars with GPS location and timestamping to determine whether they have overstayed their parking limit or have parked illegally.
In response council voted to run a program to educate people about parking rules to clear up confusion.
