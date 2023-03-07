Well appointed new build

This brand new build is a great opportunity waiting on a new owner. Whether you are looking at upgrading, investing or buying a first home, this property will tick all the boxes.
The house features four well sized bedrooms all with built-in robes, and the main bedroom offers a well appointed ensuite.
The kitchen is the hub of the home and has gas top cooking, a dishwasher, walk-in butlers pantry and Caesarstone bench tops. The kitchen area leads out to the open-plan, generously proportioned living area with its easy care vinyl planking.
The double sliding glass doors lead you from the living area to the undercover entertaining area, with a supplied gas point for your barbecue.
There's also a great sized, fully fenced back yard with side vehicle access.
The home features ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning for your year-round comfort and a security alarm system to keep you secure.
It has a well designed floor-plan which would suit any size family, with indoor and outdoor living areas, plus a media room to watch your favourite movies.
The remote control double garage with internal access, established lawns and position in a pocket of quality homes, completes this desirable family home.
