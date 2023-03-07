Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies open day Advertising Feature

Andrew Sackey and Wayne Fitzsimmons will be on hand to answer your firearm safety questions. Picture supplied

Whether you hunt for sport, enjoy a bit of target practice, or are someone who simply needs to rid their property of pests, this special event is one not to miss.

Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies, located on Bellevue Street, South Nowra, will host an open day on Saturday, April 11, from 8am to 1pm.

The day will be jam-packed with demonstrations and workshops, with experts on hand to answer all your questions. Wayne Fitzsimmons and Andrew Sackey from Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies will speak about firearm safety.

From Feral Finders, contract shooter Rad Tyrell will be teaching people how to trap wild dogs and foxes. "That information will be helpful for farmers and property owners looking to deal with feral animals," Wayne said.



There will also be a deer skinning and butchering demonstration, as well as various other speakers covering many different topics.

On the day, attendees will also have access to some fantastic open day specials, including 15 per cent off Cz 557 .308 rifles, 20 per cent off Lucas Oil, 25 per cent off Berika Firearms, RAB air rifle pellets, Riton Optics and Cudeman knives, as well as 30 per cent off Ballistic Gaming Hardware and Headhunter Archery. There will also be discounts of up to 60 per cent off selected items and a new range of Stoney Creek Clothing to browse in store.



People are encouraged to come along, ask questions, make the most of the discounts and demonstrations, and enjoy a sausage sizzle and the chance to win a lucky door prize.

Shoalhaven Shooting Supplies sell firearms, archery equipment, knives, clothing, optics, gun safes and will also take special orders.

Wayne Fitzsimmons said shooting had always been popular, but he felt people's interest had grown over the last few years.

"A lot of people you wouldn't expect are into shooting; it is growing," he said.

"There's target shooting, and ranges, contract shooters for feral animals, many farmers who need to shoot, there are lots of reasons for it," Wayne said.