MDV Family Lawyers assist the community Advertising Feature

Melissa Vine, principal solicitor at MDV Family Lawyers. Picture supplied

MDV Family Lawyers, based in Nowra, is a law firm predominately practising in family law. Melissa Vine, principal solicitor, says her and her team pride themselves on delivering exceptional service both in and out of a court room, and without the exceptional price tag.

"We aim to guide our clients through the often lengthy family law process as cost effectively and efficiently as possible," Melissa said.



"Over the past 12 months we have diversified our practice to include wills and estates and conveyancing work to add more value to our client experiences as we have the knowledge and experience to assist in these complimentary areas of law."



MDV Family Lawyers are members of the Local Business Chamber and also assist the local community by running a quota system of Legal Aid matters to assist those unable to secure private representation.

They were previously involved in Noah's Challenge which raises money to provide services and support for over 1400 children with disabilities and additional needs in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra each year.

Melissa is a Domestic Violence Panel Lawyer and the only privately appointed Independent Children's Lawyer based in the Shoalhaven.

"The role of the Independent Children's Lawyer is a specialist role for experienced private practitioners who are appointed to separately and impartially represent children and their best interests in heavily contested family court matters," Melissa said.



Having grown up in the Shoalhaven, Melissa was inspired to open the business after seeing "a need to provide compassionate and competent family law services in my local area."



"I always hoped I could return to the area to settle and raise my own family here," Melissa said.



Melissa is successfully doing exactly that. She is currently 31 weeks pregnant with her second baby.

"We have a Miss Vivian who is 18 months old so I manage the business and try and keep up at home," Melissa said.



"Managing the challenges, as we all do in this space, has been tricky but we make it work."

Melissa see's this International Women's Day (IWD) as a "day to stop and take in all that those around us have achieved within business and personally over the past 12 months."

She says she often tries to motivate and inspire her staff to think beyond the fact they run a law firm, and focus on the learning opportunities created for them by the work they do.