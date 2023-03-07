It was another weekend of great conditions for the keen sailors of the Shoalhaven.
On Saturday, March 4, afternoon Nowra Community Sailing Club held heat 14 of the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship and heat 15 of the Kel Campbell Point Score.
"The month of March generally has lighter winds on the river resulting in some races being missed, however Saturday had a decent North to North East breeze from 4 knots to predominately around 6-8 knots for the duration of the race," said local sailor Bill Jauncey.
There were five boats racing this week with Mick Fairbairn in his Finn 'GOF'; Wayne Norris, Steve Phelps and Cam Phelps in their Spirals 'Never Satisfied', 'Moving Along' and 'Green Titan'; and Cameron Herzberg sailing his Laser 'No more no less'.
Fairbairn won the start with Steve and Wayne Phelps and Herzberg crossing in close succession. Herzberg miscalculated the start time resulting in him being well behind the remainder by the time he started.
Fairbairn in his big Finn slowly pulled ahead and continued to open his lead throughout the race.
The early battle within the race was between Norris, Herzberg and Steve Phelps who for the first three laps continually traded places before Herzberg in the larger laser opened up a 20 second gap, leaving Phelps and Norris to continue to trade places in a very close contest for the next couple of laps.
Herzberg at the back, dropped off the pace a little further in the first few laps.
After rounding the bottom mark on the fifth lap Herzberg on the laser managed a swim in bit of a gust allowing Phelps and Norris back in front of him.
The battle between Norris and Phelps continued with both trying different tactics aiming to gain an advantage either through a wind shift or with the tide however they continued to swap positions and remained in close contact at each of the marks.
Meanwhile, Fairbairn up ahead continued on his merry way increasing his lead and Cam Phelps up the back was starting to close the gap on the other boats.
Across the line, Fairbairn finished first, approximately eight minutes ahead of Cameron Herzberg who crossed 4 seconds ahead of Steve Phelps with another 3 seconds to Wayne Norris and just another 30 seconds to Cam Phelps.
On corrected time calculation based on the boats yardstick, for the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship heat, Steve Phelps won by just two seconds over Fairbairn with Norris a miniscule 0.2 seconds later, then 24 seconds to Cam Phelps then young Herzberg.
For the Kel Campbell Point Score, which is based on personal handicap and adjusted after each race, Herzberg having had a fabulous race was a convincing winner with Cam and Steve Phelps, Fairbairn then Norris rounding up these results.
"Congratulations to young Cam on his ever improving sailing skills to take the Point Score win and to Steve making the most of the conditions to be able to take the Club Championship heat win," Jauncey said.
"Overall for the Club Championship results having the first four boats finish within 26 seconds of each other on corrected time was a cracker of an outcome given the 75 minute length of the race."
"Thank you once again to our wonderful wharf crew of Gwenda and Julie for officiating the race. Wind permitting, NCSC will race again next Saturday with a scheduled 2:15pm race start - visitors welcome."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
