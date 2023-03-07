Talents from the south coast will be on show at Flickerfest, when the film festival makes its whistle stop in Huskisson.
Australia's largest short film festival is rolling in to town on March 17-18, at the Huskisson Pictures.
On day one (Friday, March 17), take a trip around the globe from the comfort of your cinema seat, with the Best of International Shorts presentation.
Several of the internationals are making their Australian debut at the festival, including Danish film IVALU, Canadian animation The Flying Sailor, and bittersweet UK comedy Dream Big.
On Saturday (March 18), it's the locals' turn to shine in the Best of Australian Shorts programme.
Among them is Gillian Moody, producer of Katele (Mudskipper).
Katele (Mudskipper) is a moving drama about a woman's longing for her Island home.
Ms Moody is a Wodi Wodi woman with family ties in Wreck Bay, and has long been a part of the Australian screen industry.
She is well respected for her advocacy for First Nation stories as a producer, writer, director, industry mentor and advisor, and story developer.
Katele (Mudskipper) won Best Australian Short Film at the Flickerfest competition screening in Sydney, and now has a chance at the Oscars.
Another Australian film from neighbouring Wollongong is also on the bill for Best of Australian: Wonder Down Under by Declan Arrighi.
It is billed as 'an ode to understated, under-appreciated and yet extraordinary mums, both a satire of modern superhero films, and a love-letter to the women who raised us'.
Wonder Down Under stars Wendy Stehlow of All Saints and A Country Practice fame.
Other highlights in the programme include Oscar nominated Australian animated comedy An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It, a unique fantasy tale about a bored phone salesman who is comforted by a mysterious talking Ostrich.
Flickerfest is playing at Huskisson Pictures on March 17-18, with nightly sessions starting 7pm.
For tickets, visit Flickerfest online.
