The Shoalhaven Mariners U14s battled hard but ultimately fell to the Wollongong Cardinals in the 2023 semi-finals on Sunday at Berkeley.
Ella Dom got the Mariners off to a strong start with a hit out over right field to get herself on base.
Lochlan Quiney was next on base with a walk. Bases continued to fill with Charles Williams stepping up to the plate and securing a massive hit over Berkeley's shortstops' head to bring Dom and Quiney home.
Tristan Dom was the next Mariner to have a safe hit out in centre field which brought more Mariners home to bring them to a total of five run for the innings.
Cardinals also brought in five runs of their own to close down the innings.
The second innings was a little slower with Mariners bringing in two more runs, with hits going to Quiney and Williams.
The Mariners stepped up their fielding with Williams taking charge.
He made three outs while pitching and also a double play for the team with one hit coming straight into his glove to throw the player out at first base.
The third and final innings was a quick one for the Mariners, with Maddox Tate the only player to cross home plate.
The Cardinals fielding was too strong and quick, shutting the Mariners down.
They then came up to bat and put on a strong display as they were able to score an enormous nine runs in the innings.
Cardinals took the win 16-8.
Pitching duties were shared between Charlie Williams and Lochlan Quiney with the catching duties for the game being performed by Ella Dom.
"Our Mariners team played their best game of the season with players backing each other up along with lots of communication on the field," Mariners Kerrie Raymond said.
"Congratulations to all the players and coaches on a fantastic season."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
