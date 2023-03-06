A group of Shoalhaven High School students is being taught skills to make their lives easier.
And it is happening well away from the normal classroom.
The students last week started a four-week youth lifeskills program organised by Nowra Rotary, with help from Bunnings Nowra.
Nowra Rotary's youth director, Linda Fuller, said the course came about because generational changes were leaving many young people not learning basic home maintenance.
"It's about teaching the kids life skills," Ms Fuller said.
It started with the first session that focused on repairing holes in plasterboard and gyprock walls, with future sessions to include topics including how to clean and what to clean with, and fixing windows.
READ MORE:
"It's a very hands on thing, so that they actually learn how to do it," Ms Fuller said.
The students are being taken between school and the store each week using the PCYC bus, and they started the first session by being given a bag of protective equipment.
And that's not the end of the giveaways, as Ms Fuller said each students attending at least three of the four sessions will be given a $50 voucher when the course ends.
She said the course could also segue into jobs with Bunnings after getting to know the staff and store, while also opening doors to careers in trades.
"This is a pilot program, and if it's successful we are then going to do one program each term at the school," Ms Fuller said.
While the course participants were all boys, Ms Fuller said girls were welcome to take part but there hadn't been much interest.
"The other thing we'd like to do it get more female-related topics," she said, possibly focusing on gardening and interior design.
"We're quite excited about it, and it looks like it is quite successful so far," Ms Fuller said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
