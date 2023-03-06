Nowra firefighters are standing by on North St, where power lines are currently arcing.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called about 2.40pm, and notified Endeavour Energy of the incident just before 3pm.
Firefighters are monitoring the situation as they wait for an Endeavour Energy team to arrive.
The arcing incident has not caused any power outages in Nowra.
Endeavour Energy confirmed a team of electricity technicians will ensure the overhead lines are made safe once they arrive.
The cause of the arcing is not yet determined.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
