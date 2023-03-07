Development is always a hot issue in the Shoalhaven, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
With that in mind, South Coast Register brings you developments approved by council, and a brief summary of what is to be built.
Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list.
Plans for a new church in the Bay and Basin have been approved by council.
A development application by the Anglican Church has been in the works since May 2022, and was approved on March 3.
Approved plans for the Huskisson Anglican Church building include an auditorium, meeting rooms, and a secured outdoor play area; the site also has car parking, and landscaping is on the plans.
The church will be built on the corner of The Wool Rd and Naval College Rd, Worrowing Heights.
A change to an existing subdivision consent at Fishermans Paradise has been approved.
The original subdivision plans were approved in 1991; a change to a proposed road meant the matter needed to go back to city planners.
In a letter to Shoalhaven City Council planners, applicants Allen Price and Scarratts added that the application to move part of the proposed road (the turning head at its end) also gave them a chance to include flood and fire evacuation routes on their plans.
Approved plans for the site already included an extension of Anglers Pde and a public reserve.
The modified plan was approved on March 1.
A subdivision on Valley View Cl in Milton has been approved to increase its number of lots from seven to nine.
The development has been approved with conditions, following public responses to the development application.
Conditions include limits on construction hours, and additional engineering stipulations for roads and drainage in the subdivision.
The approval specifies that 'all dwellings shall be designed in such a manner that they will not detract from and are compatible with the existing bulk and scale of the housing stock within Milton township'.
A proposed cul-de-sac will be built for access to the nine lots.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
