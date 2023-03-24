Get set for polling day in the NSW Election this Saturday (March 25).
While plenty have already cast their vote at pre-poll or by postal vote, most local polling booths will open to the voting masses on Saturday.
If you're planning to jump in the queue - and grab a good ol' democracy sausage on the trip - we have your guide to polling booths on election day.
There are two electorates covering the Shoalhaven: South Coast and Kiama.
Before you head out to a voting centre, be sure to know which electorate you live in. You can do this online via the NSW Electoral Commission.
Once you know which electorate you're voting in, here's where you can vote on election day.
South Coast:
Kiama:
On election day, all voting centres will be open 8am - 6pm.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
