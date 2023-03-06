Work on the long-discussed East Nowra Sub Arterial Road (ENSAR) will receive a massive boost if Labor wins the March 25 state election.
Shadow Transport Minister Jo Haylen has joined Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler at Worrigee to promise $12 million to help fund the ENSAR's planning and early works.
However Ms Haylen would not give any funding commitment beyond the early stages of the project, expected to cost between $60 million and $80 million.
"These and long and complex processes that communities have been talking about for a long time, but we are making it a priority that on day one of a Minns Labor Government that Liza Butler and the team here would work across the levels of government," she said.
Ms Haylen also refused to say whether she had seen the traffic studies supporting the ENSAR plans.
However she insisted "these connections are critical".
"We can't keep growing our communities without the infrastructure that is required," Ms Haylen said.
Ms Butler said Shoalhaven Council started buying land for the ENSAR 19 years ago.
"It's been on the books for 19 long years, and it hasn't been addressed by the previous Liberal Government," she said, despite Labor being in power during the first seven years of the project's development.
Ms Butler said the ENSAR was a key issue for the business community and residents in several coastal communities.
The announcement also included a $5 million allocation to Shoalhaven Council over four years to help build footpaths in Kioloa, Callala, Dolphin Point, Myola, Narrawallee and on Old Southern Road in Nowra.
Ms Haylen said the $17 million package would "deliver better road connections and footpaths and bike paths for growing communities".
However Liberal candidate for South Coast, Luke Sikora, said Labor "cannot be trusted to deliver on local roads".
He gave the example of the Federal Labor Party promising 10 months ago to deliver $40 million to help rebuild several Shoalhaven, yet still not providing any funding.
While Labor said the ENSAR was critical for the year until the Nowra Bypass was completed, Mr Skiroa said the Coalition Government was focused on delivering the bypass.
"We have secured $105 million in joint funding to commence and complete planning of the Nowra by-pass which will provide safer and more reliable journeys for motorists, whilst relieving traffic congestion through the Nowra CBD," he said.
Mr Sikora said the Liberal Government had shown its ability to deliver critical road infrastructure, with $5.1 billion in upgrades to the Princes Highway.
"Only a NSW Liberal Government will deliver the Nowra by-pass and deliver new and improved roads, which is my priority for our community," he said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
