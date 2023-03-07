IWD events
A month of celebration
The Shoalhaven International Women's Day [IWD] committee invites women to participate in a month of creative events in March. On March 10, the Shoalhaven IWD Art Exhibition, Horizons, will launch at at UOW Shoalhaven. There will also be a writer's afternoon in Berry, meditation in the park in Nowra, a weaving workshop in Nowra, and a women's performance night in Huskisson. A dance at Tomerong Hall, featuring band Which Witch, will close festivities on March 26. Visit: www.shoalhaveniwd.org
Beachside Bootcamp
Work out at Huskisson
Take your workout to the great outdoors this Parks Week, with the team from Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness. On March 7 and 9, starting at 6am, there will be fitness boot camp running from White Sands Park. Also on March 9, at 8am, have a go at Pilates in Huskisson's Voyager Park. All three sessions are free to attend, but be sure to register online with Shoalhaven SSF.
Movie Buffs
Travelling Film Festival
The Travelling Film Festival returns to Ulladulla's Arcadia Twin Cinemas on March 10-12, with the best of Australian and International cinema. Opening the festival is winner of the Cannes Palme d'Or 2022, Triangle of Sadness. Other highlights include Aftersun, starring Academy Award winner Paul Mescal; documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, chronicling the fall of the Sackler pharmaceutical dynasty; and EO, which follows the life of a nomadic donkey who sees all sides of humanity. There's even more on the lineup - for the full program and tickets, visit Travelling Film Festival Ulladulla online.
Worlds Connect
Steel City Strings
The talented Steel City Strings present the moving Worlds Connect. The performance is a celebration of cultures from around the world, and stars Turkish-Australian singer Aye Gknur Shanal performing a collection of folk songs from her family's heritage. Also on the bill is a suite from Greek composer, Stefanos Maragkakis, and a signature arrangement of Chinese folk melodies for Steel City Strings by Julian Yu. First Nations composer Christopher Sainsbury has specifically arranged a quartet for Steel City Strings, and rounding out the program is Idyll for Strings by Leos Janacek from Czechoslovakia. Playing at Nowra School of Arts on March 12, 2pm. Get your tickets online from Steel City Strings.
Coming Up
A Sporting Spectacle
See Australia's top Rhythmic and Aerobic Gymnasts on display as they vie for a place on the Australian Championships Team. This month, Bomaderry will once again play host to the Gymnastics NSW Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships. Australia's best will take to the floor here before jetting off to Portugal for international competition. Happening at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre on March 17. Tickets will be available through Gymanstics NSW.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
