The Travelling Film Festival returns to Ulladulla's Arcadia Twin Cinemas on March 10-12, with the best of Australian and International cinema. Opening the festival is winner of the Cannes Palme d'Or 2022, Triangle of Sadness. Other highlights include Aftersun, starring Academy Award winner Paul Mescal; documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, chronicling the fall of the Sackler pharmaceutical dynasty; and EO, which follows the life of a nomadic donkey who sees all sides of humanity. There's even more on the lineup - for the full program and tickets, visit Travelling Film Festival Ulladulla online.

