Rotary has been at the heart of the Milton Ulladulla community for several decades.
And after three years of delays and deferrals due to bushfires, floods and the pandemic, Milton Ulladulla Rotary is keen to get back out serving the community.
And it is looking for new members to help make that happen.
Club president Bernard Jones said membership had dropped over recent years, leading to a push to get new blood and new ideas into the organisation.
"It's always important to bring new members on because they bring an energy to the place," he said.
Mr Jones said there were many benefits to being part of the "great global organisation" that was Rotary.
That included a real and tangible way of helping people in need during times of emergency or disasters.
Mr Jones said during things like bushfires and floods Rotary had used its network of volunteers to get financial help and donations "exactly to where it's needed" without money being taken to cover overheads or expenses.
"Rotary's global infrastructure allows us to be very effective in the way we support communities," he said.
Milton Ulladulla Rotary also runs Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet parade and festival, and Mr Jones promised this year would be "bigger and better than ever" after three years of disruption by bushfires and COVID.
Also in the Milton Ulladulla community Rotary has been working with other service clubs to establish and now expand the Jindelara respite care centre, while Rotarians regularly work at the Milton Show or staff the bars at events in the Dunn Lewis Centre or Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Rotary is heavily involved in youth leadership programs and youth exchanges, and Mr Jones said his son attended one of the youth leadership camps that Rotary organised through the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
"It was a great experience for him, and it turned me onto Rotary," he said.
The led to Mr Jones joining Rotary after moving to Mollymook seven years ago.
But unfortunately Rotary and its motto "It's a privilege to serve", seem to be out of fashion as the world changes.
"Dedicating yourself to a service club is well down the list of priorities these days," Mr Jones said.
"And it's not just us, it's all the service clubs."
Milton Ulladulla Rotary meets at the Dunn Lewis Centre for a two-course dinner, fellowship and to listen to a guest speaker every Tuesday evening.
Mr Jones said anyone interested in attending could call him on 0490 149 415.
