Latest figures show COVID still a concern

The latest COVID figures show there were 7163 new cases detected throughout NSW in the weeks to 4pm Thursday, March 2.
They took the number of CIVID cases detected in the state since the pandemic's start to just on 4 million.
The latest cases included 456 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District - 244 detected through PCR tests, and 212 through rapid access tests.
The PCR results included 213 from the Shoalhaven, 19 from the Kiama local government area, 183 from Kiama and 463 from Wollongong.
The Health Department data incuded 29 deaths across the state in the week.
It compared to data from the week ending February 25, which recorded three COVID deaths in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, among 48 across the state.
It also had eight COVID patients hospitalised in the local health district, with two admitted to intensive care.
During the week there were 367 COVID cases recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, taking the total for the year to 4234.
