Mailobox March 8, 2023

Updated March 10 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:29am
Full moon rising over Shoalhaven Heads was a stunning site on March 8. Picture by Gina Grasa

Let's not mourn the physical letters flown great distances and delivered to homes by the postie. The snail mail format is contingent on the sequence of drop-off, mail centre sorting and couriering to the recipient's address being enacted seamlessly. The letter goes missing with any break in this relay chain. Even if snail mail works, the news and gossip is likely out-of-date when the letter gets to you. My friend's don't send me letters anymore. The defunct pen-pals aerogramme exchanges of yesteryear were flown vast distances before being driven to my mailbox. Paper communication, are eminently substitutable with an emailed keyboard warrior's opinion, an attached image file love-card or a photos of handwritten notes. E-communications don't get lost and reliably arrive within an instant. Despite defunct mail-delivery being sad for the loss of mailman jobs, the ecological benefits of not shipping, flying and driving around bits of paper is to be lauded.

