Let's not mourn the physical letters flown great distances and delivered to homes by the postie. The snail mail format is contingent on the sequence of drop-off, mail centre sorting and couriering to the recipient's address being enacted seamlessly. The letter goes missing with any break in this relay chain. Even if snail mail works, the news and gossip is likely out-of-date when the letter gets to you. My friend's don't send me letters anymore. The defunct pen-pals aerogramme exchanges of yesteryear were flown vast distances before being driven to my mailbox. Paper communication, are eminently substitutable with an emailed keyboard warrior's opinion, an attached image file love-card or a photos of handwritten notes. E-communications don't get lost and reliably arrive within an instant. Despite defunct mail-delivery being sad for the loss of mailman jobs, the ecological benefits of not shipping, flying and driving around bits of paper is to be lauded.
Joseph Ting
Reading the news about vehicles having their tyres slashed and other associated damage, within the CBD area of Nowra brings back lots of memories of a place called Herne Bay. The low socio-economic area and crime rate and other associated issues saw the community end up with a terrible name, so much so that the name of the suburb was changed to, Riverwood in the hope that the change of name would somehow change the fortunes and the stigma associated with Herne Bay. As common sense would dictate the change of name did little in removing the rate of crime or depletion of the associated stigma.
I grew up in Herne Bay, (Riverwood) and lived with the associated stigma and inherent actions of crime. As time progressed I found myself become the chairman of the Riverwood Chamber of Commerce. We had 265 members which made it one of the largest Chambers of Commerce in NSW. When I took over we had shops being robbed in daylight for one or two chickens. Shop owners had their vehicles severely damaged on a weekly basis. Itinerants drinking alcohol, cars set on fire, tyres slashed, paintwork damaged, vehicles stolen, shoppers accosted for money or cigarettes, or simply bashed and shop front windows smashed every night. It was so bad that people from the housing estate used to send the elderly and able men in groups of six or so just to do the shopping for their group of units.
The local police were somewhat helpless due to limited numbers, resources and the vast numbers of incidents occurring daily. Plus the judiciary did little to assist. These issues had become, (so to speak) accepted as a normal everyday lifestyle. The community and retailers had become depressed and frightened. The whole business sector was also losing business with some opening their doors out of pure desperation just to make living. Because of the incidence of crime and damage to premises, most of the shops were forced to pay incredibly high insurance premiums. With all this in mind and with the position that I held with the Chamber of Commerce, I set out to change the FACE AND STIGMA OF MY COMMUNITY including the CBD - for the shopping centre is the hub of all communities. Change that for the better, and the rest of the community will follow.
After meetings with our local police commands we set out to, take back the CBD, our community and our town. We installed an accredited and accomplished security firm that patrolled the shopping centre area at night and intermittently through the days. They reported directly to the police and myself on a weekly basis with a monthly occurrence list given to police so they could take direct and positive action. Shop managers and staff that were working late could advise the security company as such and they were escorted to their vehicle's.
After four months the crime rate and rate of antisocial behaviour within the CBD had reduced 47 per cent. After six months those issues had reduced 87 per cent. These are police statistics that I have on file to this day and time. Residents from the housing estate wrote letters to the editor of the St George And Sutherland Leader newspaper saying how they now felt safe within their homes and shopping centre and that they felt safe walking the streets again. It was called the Riverwood experience and part of it is still used in the police academy at Goulburn. After all these years and within a different area, it makes no difference, the people are different the area is different but the issues and the MO "modus operandi" are still the same, and can be changed exactly in the same manner .
One would naturally ask "how was the security company paid?" They were paid through each shop in the CBD contributing a nominal amount and some came from the town improvement level on each rateable property within the CBD. This was handled by council. As well, most of the shops obtained a vastly reduced rate on their insurances, as the shopping centre became classified as medium to low risk. A call for more CCTV cameras was voiced but noted that they just move the issues to the back streets and you cannot have a camera or police person on every corner. Educated, professional physical presence and surveillance is by far the best and proven deterent.
May I herein add that I do not nor have I ever been part of a security company nor the NSW police force. I have worked as a volunteer alongside our police. This simple easy to install program will work just the same right here in Nowra and I would be pleased to offer my input should it be required.
Can anyone help me find Jeanette Cocks who used to live in Worrigee. We have a mutual friend in Eve Witcher who is coming to Adelaide from Switzerland on March 6. I hoped we could catch up by phone while Eve is here. If you know her, get her to call me on 0420 833 435.
Rosemary Howells
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.