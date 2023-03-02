Ulladulla Marine Rescue gets technology upgrade

South Coast Register
State Government grant to improve safety on the water

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:25pm
Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit Commander John Samulski at the helm of rescue boat Ulladulla 20, which is set to be upgraded on the back of the State Government grant. Picture supplied.

Ulladulla Marine Rescue is upgrading its Ulladulla 20 boat's multi-function displays and radar after receiving a grant from the State Government.

