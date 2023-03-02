Ulladulla Marine Rescue gets technology upgrade

Ulladulla Marine Rescue is upgrading its Ulladulla 20 boat's multi-function displays and radar after receiving a grant from the State Government.
Retiring Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock presented Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski with the $22,000 contribution at the unit's base.
Mr Samulski said the upgrade would be a huge benefit to the hard-working volunteers who crew the unit's vessels, by enhancing "our safety and operational capacity".
"The new multi-function displays will operate on the same software load as our larger boat Ulladulla 30, and allow our crew members to seamlessly transition and hop from one boat to the other and be able to use the systems the same way on either vessel.
"Having the same systems on both of our main rescue vessels will enhance our mission of saving lives on the water," he said.
Mr Samulski also paid tribute to Mrs Hancock ahead of her retirement.
"Shelley has been a longtime supporter of the Marine Rescue Ulladulla unit and we thank her for her public service," he said.
"It's sad to see her leaving politics but we wish her all the best for the future.
"Without the support of the State Government and Shelley's work for the community, our volunteers wouldn't be able to achieve our mission of saving lives on the water," he said.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla expect to have the new technology installed by the end of April.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
