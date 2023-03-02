2023 Group 7 opening round is set with big matchups across the board

The start of the 2023 Group 7 Rugby League competition is right around the corner with only a few weeks until the season kicks-off.
After an exciting return to action 2022, the Group 7 teams are hoping for a drier run this year, after a wet and muddy season 2020, as they make their way back to the green.
The season will begin on Saturday March 25 with three games of footy set for the opening day.
The runner-up Gerringong Lions will open up their redemption campaign with a game against last year's wooden spoon the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
The match will be played at Michael Cronin Oval which should be a great exhibition of the young talent on both sides.
Berry will be aiming to showcase the new and improved look of their side while Gerringong will be coming out looking to prove that they are still one of the most dominant sides in the league.
This clash will kick off at 3pm.
Next on the cards a classic derby will be taking place with the Kiama Knights taking on the Jamberoo Superoos.
Last season was a fruitful one for both teams, but there are bigger aspirations on the table with both sides only a couple of years removed from a championship.
The battles between the Knights and Roos usually pack more than a few memorable moments and with the quality of players on both sides, there's little to say it will be any different this time around.
Kiama Showground will play host to the match which kicks off at 3pm.
To wrap up Saturday, the breakout team of last year, the Stingrays of Shellharbour will travel to Albion Park to take on the Eagles.
Last year was a dream run that came up just short for the Stingrays, while for the Eagles - a team that prides itself on quality, it was a year they hope to forget with a solid run this season.
Both sides are known for their strong efforts and this has the feeling of a grit and grind game both sides very willing to put their bodies on the line.
That match will take place at Centenary Field at 4:30pm.
On Sunday March 26, a strong double-header will cap off the opening weekend of South Coast footy.
Another great local derby will be played between Shoalhaven rivals, the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
Both sides finished near the bottom of the table last year but showed a lot of promise throughout the season, especially the Jets whose late season run almost got them back into finals talks.
For the Dogs, while their record wasn't pretty, every team credited their effort and hard-nosed play on the field as well as their never say die attitude.
With a clean slate you can be sure that both sides will be hoping to climb the ladder and have a shot at finals action.
This clash will take place at Bill Andriske Oval at 3pm.
In the final match of the weekend the Shellharbour Sharks will look to take down last year's champions the Warilla Lake South Gorillas.
The Sharks had an up and down year last season that saw them just miss the finals, but with some new pieces added to the mix, they are in with a chance to make a run.
For the Gorillas it was a dream season last year as they added another trophy to the cabinet. With the same roster locked down, the chance to go back-to-back will sure to be on the forefront of their minds.
With the sides known for their strong contests against one another, you can be sure that big hits will be on the cards.
Will the Sharks bare their teeth or will the Gorillas prove too strong once again?
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
