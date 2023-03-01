Keen skateboarders have given a massive tick of approval to the new skate park that's opened as pat of Berry's Boongaree complex.
The new skate park opened for use last week, and has attracted users from across the region.
Dufoe, who played a key role in getting a skate park built in his home town of Culburra Beach, said the new facility in Berry was "awesome".
"We've needed it forever, it caters for everyone," he said.
Daniel McGuire of Wollongong was impressed by the variety of facilities offered in the skate park, with bowls and street skating catering for people of all ages and abilities.
"It's really good," he said.
"I like the way it's spread out, usually all the people are funneled together - which is a recipe for disaster."
READ MORE:
The skate park is due to be officially opened next month along with new cricket nets and netball courts, which are also open for use.
A neighbouring pump track will be closed for the next few weeks while construction is completed, and will also be officially opened in April.
Shoalhaven Council Mayor Amanda Findley said the Boongaree skate park and pump track had been designed to a technical standard suitable to host competitions and as a training venue for skateboarding and BMX riding.
"With these extreme sports now part of the Olympics, this is a great venue for training future elite athletes," she said.
"There's a lot of fine detail that's gone into designing, planning and building these facilities to make them functional and stunning," Cr Findley said.
One of these innovations is a new resilient, low maintenance turf that doesn't require mowing that's been installed around the pump to reduce maintenance costs and keep the area green all year round.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.