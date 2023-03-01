The new Nowra Bridge over the Shoalhaven River might have opened to traffic over the weekend, but it took several days for the new bridge to be included in mapping systems.
However the closures of the two older bridges was included - leading to several people being directed to travel far out of their way.
One person seeking directions while travelling from Numbaa to Meroo Meadow would have travelled more than 250km in each direction, had they followed instructions on a mapping service.
Others were also advised to detour through the Southern Highlands and tablelands to get from Nowra to Bomaderry.
However the issue had been rectified by Thursday (March 2), with mapping systems showing the new bridge open and taking traffic.
