After the Stingrays of Shellharbour enjoyed their best season as a club in their short history, there are "high expectations" heading into this season for the 2023 dark-horse contender of the Group 7 Rugby League competition.
While the Stingrays initially got off to a shaky start, by the end of the season 2022 they were one of the hottest sides in the league as they went into the finals streaking.
The Rays won their last seven matches of the season heading into a elimination finals against the Kiama Knights, who they dispatched of in a tight contest, 18-12.
In the semi-finals they would again claw and fight their way to victory, this time over the Jamberoo Superoos 24-20.
The side's fairytale run would unfortunately come to an end though at the hand of the Gerringong Lions who beat them 34-16.
The Ray's finished the regular season in fourth place with a record of 13 wins and four losses.
While it didn't wrap up the way they hoped, the Stingrays have a lot to be excited for heading into the season.
"The feeling is really good around the club at the moment, there's a very good vibe around the place with high expectations," head coach Tommy Warner said.
Warner said he was proud of the guys last season especially with how everyone played for one another.
"I think we really came together as a group last year around the halfway point of the year," Warner said.
"Early season injuries made it hard for us to initially gel combination wise and as a team."
"The more we played together the better we got, our strongest aspects were our mateship, leadership and experience with a good mix of younger players as well."
Warner said the team are "very excited" with the kick off of the 2023 season only three weeks away.
"All of the boys have itchy feet, we get to have a run this weekend in a trial match against the Gungahlin Bulls, I'm excited to see the boys play as there are plenty of spots up for grabs," he said.
There were a number of Stingrays who made their name known last year for their play.
Five-eighth Jake Horton played a pivotal role in the side's run home last year and is set for another big year.
Warner praised the play of Coleby Smith off the bench as hooker and also the breakout year by Jimmy Scott.
"Smith's energy was awesome and he's had a great preseason and I look forward to developing him more," he said.
"Jimmy Scott I think had a breakout year playing in the all stars game and playing in the country championship winning South Coast side, I think he's in for a massive year."
The Stingrays will see three new faces coming on board this season.
Kieran Moss who has a decorated resume from his quality stint in England as well as winning the NSW Cup premiership will be coming from Mittagong to join the Rays.
Tonga Tongotongo was a force in the Illawarra competition playing for Corrimal, who Warner described as "a tough uncompromising player."
Sione Lufe, who is a quality front rower will be coming across from Albion Park to add more depth to the team's forward pack.
Warner lives and breathes rugby league and said the mateship alone makes you never want to stop playing.
"That mateship and camaraderie you have on and off the field, and that moment you have with the boys before running out to play is really special as well as the emotion in the sheds after a game whether it's heartbreak after a tough loss or pure joy off a great win," he said.
"What keeps me coming back would have to be the challenge and competition that still drives me, I still have a lot of goals to tick off, and of course the smell of deep heat, it's like driving past KFC at lunch time."
Warner believes that getting off to a strong start is crucial with Group 7 not being a league where you want to play catch-up.
"Starting the season off early with wins on the board is extremely important but at the same time you don't want to peak too early, you want to try to time that run to perfection," he said.
"You definitely have to have a lot of luck along the way, and hope the players buy in and enjoy the long grind as much as possible."
"You can expect the Stingrays to be a tough hungry team desperate to go one game further."
The Group 7 Rugby League season will start on Saturday March 22.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
