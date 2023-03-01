Labor's Shadow Minister for Skills and TAFE, Tim Crakanthorp, has re-stated his party's commitment to ensure TAFE is given a larger and more consistent share of the skills funding pie.
But during a visit to Ulladulla he stopped short of guaranteeing a larger funding pie, if Labor wins the State Election.
"Well, no matter what the size of the pie is, we will give [TAFE] 70 per cent minimum, so we're putting a base on it and we can guarantee the public provider of vocational education will be stable," Mr Crakanthorp said.
That might not result in an increase in funding, because the State Government was putting in more money in the wake of the skills crisis, Mr Crakanthorp said, "but it's all a case of too little too late".
"The government's probably putting in about that at the moment, but we don't want to see it dropping below that."
READ MORE:
He said TAFE had been "absolutely decimated" in the 12 years of the Coalition government.
The result was a state in a "skills crisis", according to Mr Crakanthorp.
"In just 12 months the number of occupations of National Skills Priority List has almost doubled," he said.
"These commitments are the first step in righting the wrongs of the last decade of mismanagement."
Mr Minns was accompanied by Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler, who said TAFE campuses had been turned from vibrant community hubs to "shells of their former selves".
"When I speak to the community about TAFE, I always hear back how important it is in making sure our kids get the skills and training they need to enter the workforce," Ms Butler said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.