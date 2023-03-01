The Shoalhaven Tigers will make their season debut in a trial match against the Central Coast Crusaders this Saturday, March 3.
The Tigers, with a new look roster and playstyle, are looking to get their season off to a red-hot start.
Tigers head coach Paul Lindeberg says he is excited for the guys, speaking highly of the efforts they've made during their preseason training.
"They've been asked to operate in a new system and I'm excited to see how they've adapted," he said.
Lindeberg said that even though the team features many players who have never played together before, that the chemistry of the group has been a welcome surprise.
"I've actually been quite positively surprised, in the sense that it's a diverse group of guys," he said.
"While a couple of them have played together, it's generally a totally new group."
A huge focus in preseason training has been the adoption of a "defense first" approach to their matches.
Lindeberg said that if you can understand the game from a defensive point of view then only good things can come from that.
"I'm trying to challenge their depth of knowledge about the game," he said.
"For example man-to-man isn't just one defensive scheme, there are many type of man-to-man defense whether that be denial, containment, help and recover etc."
As of right now the rotation isn't set in stone, with the weekend providing a great opportunity for the players to prove themselves for a spot in the team's rotation or as a starter.
"I want to suit up all 12 and you have the opportunity you have in a trial game is to experiment," he said.
"We have great flexibility and versatility in this team which really is a luxury to have."
"There is less of an emphasis on positions and more of a focus on roles."
Depending on the match-up Lindberg said he's willing to experiment with different starting units across the season.
Lindberg said he's been very impressed with the efforts of Jack Callaghan, Bailey Hilaire and Angus Glendinning throughout preseason.
"Jack (Callaghan) is just a workman like player, you always know what you're gonna get with him," he said.
"Bailey (Hilaire) has been improving every single training session and I'm really excited to see his development as one of the younger guys."
"Angus (Glendinning) has been through the Sydney system and you can tell he's played in a proper basketball program before because he has great fundamentals and is another rock solid player."
This weekend Lindberg said the Tigers are ready to come out and "bring the energy" to the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
"Our goal is to ensure that these players hang in and get a senior men's team next year," he said.
"If we can put in place a program and a system that gets people excited about playing for the Tigers then we have achieved one of our main goals."
"We are really happy to pick up that challenge and run with it."
The Shoalhaven Tigers will tip off against the Central Crusaders at 5pm on Saturday March 3 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
