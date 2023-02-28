Teacher librarian at the Cambewarra and Nowra Hill public schools, Vicki Bennett, believes people with dual qualifications in teaching and librarianship can make a big impact on students.
And she has been given a grant to carry out research proving the benefit.
Ms Bennett said she wanted to focus on collaborative work between classroom teachers and teacher-librarians, "to show it is improves student outcomes and better supports teachers".
She said the library was the ideal place to teach skills such as how to research issues through resources including books and online databases, which could then be used in the classroom.
"Basically, I'm looking at the importance of collaborative teaching with the teacher librarian and the classroom teacher in our classes together, how it can improve student outcomes in literacy, and how it can support class teachers by giving them relevant resources, because we can do all that," Ms Bennett said.
RELATED:
The research will look at NAPLAN results and data over several years to see how they change in schools with and without teacher librarians.
Similar research in other countries had shown the benefit of teacher librarians, but Ms Bennett said nothing along the same lines had been done in Australia in recent years.
"The data does indicate that this is all correct, but there hasn't been enough in Australia to carry any sort of weight," Ms Bennett said.
And with the research grant she will be able to take time off work to carry out research and data analysis.
"We're trying to create something that is easy to replicate in other schools if they choose to take the same approach," Ms Bennett said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.