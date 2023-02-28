Bright and spacious

You will be impressed the moment you walk through the front door.
Spacious and light-filled throughout, the home offers four bedrooms and a large front living space.
There's also a bright, tiled, sunken sun-room to sit in and catch some natural light.
A well appointed kitchen tops this property off.
So too does the study, and the front and rear verandahs, which are ideal for enjoying outside entertaining or for your own leisure and relaxation.
There is an extra long drive through carport into the fully fenced rear yard.
The covered pergola with built in bar overlooking the established lawns and gardens complete this well presented and affordable home.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.