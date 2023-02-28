While he may still be relatively new to the sport, Josh Ludman has seen his stock in the cycling world skyrocket.
And with international experience now under his belt, the young cyclist is looking to take the next step in his career.
The 18-year-old who originally hails from Oddium in England, picked up cycling in 2019 after he could no longer do gymnastics when his school gymnasium closed down.
A friend convinced him to go for a ride on his dad's bike before school one morning and from that point he "never looked back."
Ludman began racing at Nowra Velo Club in March 2020.
Since then the young racer has jumped hurdle after hurdle to be one of the best young cycling talents in the state.
Last year Lumdan travelled to Ireland, New Zealand and Korea to race, with this international experience aiding in his development.
"My international experiences and results from last year have allowed me to sign with my first UCI level team which opens up new racing opportunities overseas to allow me to continue progressing my racing career," he said.
The Union Cycliste Internationale or UCI is the world's governing body in the sport of bicycle racing.
"Of all the experiences from last year my favourite was stage four in the Tour De DMZ in Korea where I managed to finish fourth.
"Whilst not a podium position it allowed me to prove to myself that all the training and sacrifices I had put into being in the best shape possible paid off."
Since the start of 2023 Ludman has joined a UCI Continental Team and competed in his first Men's Elite UCI race in New Zealand with the athlete lined up for more overseas racing as the year progresses.
Ludman said the learning curve in cycling comes down to how well one understands the sport.
"For me it was realising the sacrifices and mental hurdles I had to get over to progress from the plateau of good to great," he said.
"It took many long hours on the indoor trainer, early mornings to head to the gym and weekends away from home to stay with friends to diversify the training."
At the international level Ludman said the hardest aspects of racing were the long days in training where one put their body to the limits.
"The days where it's boiling hot or freezing cold and you have to accept for the next four hours you'll have a lot of time to yourself, which is sometimes a blessing and sometimes the hardest four hours of your life," he said.
"In the races themselves one of the hardest mental things is to not ride your head out of the race by thinking you're too good and at the same time not being aggressive enough because there may be others a lot stronger than you."
Ludman hopes that 2023 proves to be another fruitful year for him in the sport he loves.
Whether that is at the top levels as a competitor or on the sidelines in a support role, whatever comes his way Ludman is ready to take it head on.
"Cycling has such a wide variety of roles and jobs that once you're in can allow you to see so much behind the scenes and what goes on to make those top level athletes perform."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
