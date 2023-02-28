A major milestone in the $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital expansion has been reached, with the John Holland Group appointed to build the seven-storey structure.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard was in Nowra to announce the appointment for a project that will "transform Shoalhaven Hospital so the community has access to a wider range of world-class health services right on their doorstep".
Mr Hazzard said the expanded hospital "will be the major health hub for the region, providing the majority of emergency, critical care and acute care locally, so that fewer patients will need to be transferred to hospitals in Wollongong and Sydney.
"Clinicians, staff and the community have all been engaged in the planning and design of the redevelopment to ensure the new and improved hospital in the heart of Shoalhaven will meet the growing community's healthcare needs into the future."
While there has been plenty of debate about whether the hospital should be rebuilt on a greenfield site closer to the central Shoalhaven, Mr Hazzard the decision to expand the existing hospital rather than go to a new site was based on the best independent advice.
"The NSW Liberal-National Government has built hospitals right across this state, every one of them has been highly successful, and the way we do it is we base it on facts provided by Health Infrastructure," he said.
"The research is done, and we have the most professional infrastructure advisors in the nation, and this is the site that they have advised
"The reality is that this hospital will come out of this site and it will be fantastic, and when people see it they won't believe that it's here in the Shoalhaven."
Work on the expansion is due to start in coming months once a new facility for the Shoalhaven Community Preschool is completed.
The expanded hospital is expected to open in 2026, offering a wide range of extra services.
READ MORE:
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, said she was particularly excited to see a new cardiac unit included in the hospital plans.
"My husband had a heart attack a few years ago and of course, it's what everybody has to do, you have to go to Wollongong if you've had a heart attack, but we're going to have a new dedicated cardia unit here," Mrs Hancock said.
"So many things are going to happen here at this new hospital, and I couldn't be more excited."
The hospital plans include a big boost for mental health services, including a psychiatric emergency care centre for emergency and crisis response, as well as a mental health inpatient unit.
The new seven-storey building will include:
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.