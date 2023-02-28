Neighbours voice concern over Berry development application

Residents of Thomas Close in Berry have voiced their concerns over a development application.
At number 11 Thomas Cl, owners are proposing to build a four bedroom home and double carport at the back of their block and repurpose a detached storage shed.
The neighbours think it's simply too much.
Already, there is a five bedroom home on the lot with a dual garage, and an existing shed.
Nine submissions against the proposed development were made to council, after residents of Thomas Cl were notified of the DA.
Speaking in a deputation to Shoalhaven City Council on Monday (February 27), neighbour Stephen Lead shared several concerns shared by himself and neighbours.
The first of which was the scale of proposed development; Mr Lead claimed the residents were told changes on the site would be minor.
"There's already a five bedroom house... the development application concerns the storage shed, and they've assured us it's very minimal change." he said.
"The 'minimal change' proposed is to build a four bedroom house, so there will be a second dwelling and a two car carport.
"We don't believe those are minimal changes."
In his deputation, Mr Lead argued the proposed second house was too close to the boundary shared with his own property, under planning rules for the area.
He also raised concerns about cleaning nine trees on the rural block, and destruction of rural amenity.
However, the biggest concern shared by residents was the property's future.
While it is currently owner-occupied, there is a worry the proposed development could end up as a 'party house' listed on Airbnb.
"If they are to build this, there will be two houses with nine bedrooms and four carports. What family would ever buy this?" Mr Lead said.
"[Our neighbours] have assured us - and we're good friends with them - they don't intend to ever sell it, and that's great. I believe them, and hope that's true.
"But what if something happens and they do need to sell? Who's going to buy a house like that?
"We know the answer. There's a massive problem with Airbnb party houses - the ones with seven bedrooms, eight bedrooms.
"One of them runs around the corner from us on Kentia Cr... this is clearly not a bunch of friends getting together and having a quiet weekend. This is a party and people literally turn up with party [hire] trucks and DJ decks.
"We fear this might happen if they are allowed to build the massive house next door."
A motion to call in the development application was passed at council's ordinary meeting on Monday evening (February 27).
Councillors will receive a report on the development application, and debate the matter at a future meeting.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
