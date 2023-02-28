Digital parking fines are causing headaches, but they're here to stay

The Shoalhaven's trial of high-tech parking tickets is catching drivers unaware, according to city councillors.
And some are calling for Council to move back to paper parking tickets.
Since December 2022, Shoalhaven City Council has been trialling vehicle-mounted licence plate recognition cameras to fine drivers who overstay their parking limit.
The licence plate recognition cameras take pictures of cars with GPS location and timestamping to determine whether they have overstayed their parking limit or have parked illegally.
An infringement is then issued automatically to the registered driver of the car.
Just over two months since the trial began, a teething problem has emerged.
According to Cr Serena Copley, there has been 'some community confusion' around Australian road rules, which govern parking time limits.
The advent of the automated parking tickets has meant more drivers are being stung with fines for making several short trips to parking spots through the course of the day - even though they had not outstayed their time limit on a single trip.
It's a fairly common action, and most would be unaware it's against the rules.
Cr Copley moved a motion for council to back down on digital parking infringement notices at council's ordinary meeting on Monday (February 27).
Speaking to the motion, she said the residents who had brought the issue to her attention had no idea they were breaking the road rules.
"The trial has highlighted that many members of the community are actually unclear about some of the legalities or the wording around rule 205 of the Australian Road Rules." Cr Copley said.
The road rule in question states: 'A driver must not park continuously on a length of road, or in an area, to which a permissive parking sign applies for longer than the period indicated by information on or with the sign...'
While it is accepted by authorities that a driver can only park in a specific time-limited parking zone once a day, the legislation doesn't explicitly say this.
"Nowhere in that does it actually say 'within a 24 hour period'," Cr Copley said.
"I would argue that people want to be compliant with the law and do the right thing
"But when it's a little grey and a little unclear, it's very difficult for people to be compliant."
During debate, it was noted that the council's parking inspectors had been receiving less abuse from the general public, compared to when they were patrolling and ticketing on foot.
Concerns were also raised about drivers being unable to dispute their parking tickets; with no physical ticket on their windscreen, drivers aren't learning about a parking infringement until days later.
Council unanimously moves that it would note concerns raised from Shoalhaven residents, and the lack of public awareness.
It will also roll out an education campaign to get drivers up to speed with the rules.
The trial of digital parking infringement notices will continue; a part of the motion calling for council to revert to paper tickets was scrapped.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
