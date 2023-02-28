Last Saturday (February 25) Nowra Community Sailing Club staged hears fourteen of the Kel Campbell Point Score and of the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship in wind ranging from two to three knots to over 15 knots.
Bill Jauncey got his season off to a strong start with a win, narrowly besting Wayne Norris, Steve Phelps, Michael Fairbairn and Cameron Hertzberg.
Steve Phelps worked out the best strategy for the first lap and was not far behind Fairbairn's faster Finn class dinghy for the first lap with Jauncey right there too.
By the end of the second lap the sea breeze was filling in and Norris passed Jauncey while Fairbairn powered his Finn further ahead.
The third lap saw Jauncey capsize on the run and he lost a lot of time recovering. Soon after Norris managed to nail Phelps.
This order continued to the end of the race despite Phelps also capsizing but recovering quickly and staying ahead of Jauncey.
While Fairbairn finished six minutes ahead of Norris, it was not enough to win the Championship on yardstick from Norris' Spiral. Phelps came third with Jauncey next and Hertzberg behind him.
The point score is decided on individual handicap and Norris also grabbed this one to take the double from Jauncey, then Fairbairn, Phelps and Hertzberg.
This Saturday (March 4) the club will be sailing heats fifteen of the Kel Campbell Point Score and Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship starting at 2.20pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
