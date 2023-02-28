St Georges Basin have continued a strong run in the bowls world with now a Minor Pairs victory to add to the list.
Annie Swinbourne and Wanna Bedford defeated the team of Norma Mangraviti and Deborah Reynolds at Mollymook.
Swinbourne and Bedford then played and defeated Elisabeth Hume and Valmae Brady at Bomaderry.
The final match was held at Sussex Inlet with Swinbourne and Bedford narrowly defeated Susan Jamieson and Shauna Geraghty in a tough game.
District president Linda Alexander gave Jamieson and Geraghty certificates and winners Swinbourne and Bedford their badges.
Alexander "congratulated" all ladies on their performances over the weekend.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
