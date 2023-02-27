Newspapers in the Nowra region have published thousands, if not millions of stories over the years.
But there are just as many interesting stories about the people behind the newspapers serving the Shoalhaven community for more than 150 years.
And local historian Alan Clark has compiled many of those stories in his latest book Delivering The News.
The focus on the pioneers of the Shoalhaven's newspapers comes 11 years after Mr Clark retired after more than half a century working in newspapers.
But he said it was something that had been on his mind for a while.
"It's something I've thought about for a long time, but during COVID there was the opportunity when I was spending a lot of time at home to drill down and look at all these people involved in newspapers."
Starting with the first newspaper published at Terara in 1867, Delivering The News covers around 100 years, with profiles on a wide range of people.
While proprietors and editors are the main players, there are also details of apprentices who went on to bigger things, typesetters, compositors and journalists.
Charles Isaac Watson (1830-86) is regarded as the father of the Shoalhaven press, while his son Charles John Boden Watson (1864-1935) was equally influential.
Mr Clark said the senior Charles Watson was a fascinating person.
"He was a fearless journalist who often got sued for things he wrote in the paper but he came out pretty well in the end," he said.
Unfortunately he was badly injured while trying to stop a runaway horse at the Nowra Show, "and he was never the same after that, and he died at a relatively young age".
After entering the industry at Wollongong and having a paper at Milton, Henry Rauch (1859-1949) came to Nowra at the start of the 20th century, and family members continued to work at the News into the 1960s.
Although John Maclean (1852-1912) from Kiama was the founder of Broughton Creek Register which evolved to become the South Coast Register, one name synonymous with that paper while at Berry was Higgins - firstly with Leslie Patrick (1887-1967) and then his son John Stanford "Jack" (1914-93).
Herbert James Connolly (1879-1944) was associated with the Nowra Leader for much of its life, and he was succeeded by his sister Florence Annie (1891-1989) who was forced to put her piano teaching aside to look after the paper.
A female from an earlier era to demand a mention was Kate Frances Katarina "Rena" Abbott (1873-1954) who was hand-setting type when her father Peter Jefferson "Jeff" Wallace (1838-1929) was publishing the Kangaroo Valley Pioneer in the 1890s.
Although she conducted a printing office in Sydney with her sister Muriel for a time, Rena also wrote poetry, and her book "A Bush Girl's Songs" published by Angus & Robertson in 1905 can still be purchased today.
Almost without exception, the early newspaperman was active in public life - including local government where Maclean and Cecil Rauch were both mayors of Nowra, while council clerks included Les Higgins and Thomas Edwards.
Others were prominent in the School of Arts, agricultural shows and any other organisations to benefit the community.
Delivering The News has been published by Shoalhaven Historical Society, assisted by the NSW Government cultural grant administered by the Royal Australian Historical Society.
It is being launched on Saturday, March 11 at the Nowra Museum (corner of Kinghorne and Plunkett Streets) at 2pm by Megan Crook, local heritage librarian at Shoalhaven Libraries.
