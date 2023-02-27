Last weekend's Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival proved fertile ground for some of the Shoalhaven's best age-group triathletes with members of the Jervis Bay Triathlon Club making the podium over all distances.
Jervis Bay's leading pro triathlete, Matt Lewis, was unable to race, but his clubmates stepped up in style to raise the JB Flag.
Natalie Mort had a strong performance over the weekend, claiming her second consecutive Australian long distance championship in the tough Ultimate race on Sunday.
Fellow clubmate Jon Howse won silver in his age group.
Jackie Lyons also scored national bling placing second in her age group in the Aquabike event.
Both the Ultimate and Aquabike events were held over a 1.8km swim course and a 90km bike ride, with Ultimate athletes finishing off with a half marathon run (21.1km).
Mort took out the 60-64 female age group with Howse claiming silver in the 70-74 category, proving age is no barrier to triathlon prowess.
Bill Stahlhut and Tom Mort both placed fifth in their categories.
Lyons was JB's only entrant in the Aquabike but came away with a silver and a top 20 placing overall in the female field.
In Sunday's other long distance event. Haydn Jervis and Tony Lim both won their age groups in a hotly contested Classic distance field with Jervis placing fifth overall.
Lim finished the 1km swim/60km bike/10km run course in a scorching 2:37:53.
Annette Sampson made the top 10 in her age group in seventh place and triathlon newcomer, Courtney Fung, smashed her first distance event finishing in just over 3:30.
It wasn't just the long distance racers who made the podium.
Brett Camm kicked off Saturday's racing by winning the 50-59 age group in the SuperSprint event, placing seventh overall.
Club stalwart, Tony Lim, also teamed up with son Alex and grandson Joe to take silver in the SuperSprint relay event.
Rod Rose won silver in his category in the men's Sprint event with Tim O'Connell also making the top 10.
In the women's Sprint it was raining bronze with Elisha Bell, Sile Crowe and Mandy Meredith all placing third in their categories.
Both Bell and Crowe were in the top 30 women in a field of more than 600.
Catherine Secombe placed fifth in her age group.
Club president, Rod Rose, said the strong performance should extend Jervis Bay's lead in this year's Interclub Series championship.
"The points tally looks good," he said.
"But it's incredible to watch those who train for and complete in a longer triathlon."
Rose spoke of many stories emerging on the day of blisters, cramps, punctures, muscle strains, overcoming illness, and exhaustion.
"In the end, they yet again demonstrated how to overcome adversity in something they trained for over many months and sometimes years," he said.
Rose said while there are still some local Interclub races to go, the Club would now focus its attention on building a strong team for NSW Club Championships in Forster at the end of the season.
"It's really hard to win both the Interclub Series and Club Championships in the same year," he said.
"But I believe we have the people and the strength to do it."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
