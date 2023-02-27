Geoscience Australia dismisses quake reports

Geoscience Australia seismologists have dismissed suggestions of an earthquake just north of Ulladulla over the weekend.
A seismic station at Ulladulla High School recorded horizontal east-west and north-south ground movements at 8.56pm on Saturday, February 25, according to the Volcano Discovery website.
It suggested they might have been caused by a quake about 10km north of Ulladulla, which resulted in "very weak shaking".
However seismologists from Geoscience Australia confirmed that no earthquakes were detected at that time or location.
