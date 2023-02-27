Emily Williams is a real livewire in the St Georges Basin Public School library.
Her passion for children, books and reading combine with a theatrical flair to ensure the library is always an energetic and engaging place where children learn to love the written word.
And it has also resulted in Mrs Williams being named teacher librarian of the year by the School Library Association of NSW.
The award will be presented next weekend, following a nomination that mentioned the "highly engaging library programs designed to develop students' reading and comprehension skills, research skills, and independent reading" Mrs Williams organised at the school.
The nomination also focused strongly on the way Mrs Williams transformed the library into a fun and entertaining place with programs including Picnic Reads at Recess and regular displays corresponding to different library-related calendar events.
"It's all about the fun and the engagement with the students," she said.
That excitement culminates during Book Week in August, although Mrs Williams doesn't restrict her energy and enthusiasm to just one week.
"Book Week is my favourite week of the year, which turns into my favourite term of the year," she said.
"I try to get something happening throughout the whole term, which gets the kids really hyped up about it."
All this excitement, with constantly dressing up as different book characters, and putting on a range of different voices when reading to children, all has a simple aim.
"It's about getting books into the hands of kids, it's about promoting reading," Mrs Williams said.
"We've got to keep book in kids' hands, we've got to keep them reading, and we've got to keep reading to them."
She said books were vital to shaping the way a child viewed the world, helping them understand themselves and others, creating empathy and appreciation along the way.
"You can't overstate how important books are to children," she said.
And she said she was doing her best to make the school library a place where the love of books and reading could flourish.
"I love it when I match a book to a kid and they come back saying 'That was the best book I've ever read,' and I get them into a new journey of a different kind of book that they didn't think they'd ever read," Mrs Williams said.
"I love hearing them say, 'Oh my gosh I love coming into the library, it's the most exciting place'."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
