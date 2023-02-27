Nowra is set to again lead the way in Aboriginal justice.
The birthplace of circle sentencing in NSW 21 years ago, Nowra has been chosen as one of the first places in the state for the next step in diverting Aboriginal people away from the criminal justice system.
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said a different approach was needed, because Aboriginal people made up only three per cent of the state's adult population, but close to 30 per cent of the prison population.
"Over-representation of indigenous people in our justice system is a national shame," Mr Speakman said.
In response the State Government is pouring close to $10 million into a justice reinvestment program in Nowra and Kempsey, to look at local solutions to the factors leading to criminal behaviour.
"Justice reinvestment builds stronger, safer communities, focusing on getting to the underlying causes of crime and stopping crime from occurring in the first place," Mr Speakman said.
"The idea is to get local communities involved in place-based solutions and working out what that might be."
The program was trialed in Bourke where the community worked to help Aboriginal people get their driver's licences to reduce the number of driving offences.
But what happens in Nowra could be very different, Mr Speakman said, depending on local risk factors and needs.
"It may be homelessness, it may be parents with substance abuse problems, it may be truanting from school - addressing those causes before it spirals out of control," he said.
Nowra circle sentencing member and Aboriginal elder, Auntie Mary Bloxsome, said she was keen to focus on employment opportunities.
She said there were "no jobs" for Aboriginal people.
"There's a couple of workers at Kmart - what about all the other shops?" Auntie Mary said.
"We need the police and the community to work with businesses in town, to get them positions, to give them that one hand out."
She also wanted to see stronger connections built between Aboriginal young people and police.
"We want them to be able to say we remember that day the policeman put his hand beside you and said can I give you something, can I help you, can I do something for you?"
Another circle sentencing member, Uncle Barney McKinnon, said the focus shift to look at the causes of criminal behaviour was important.
"Offending does not happen in isolation, it is a symptom of, for want of a better term, the sickness of society," he said.
"We have to start thinking outside the square," to target the behaviours and social issues leading to people breaking the law, Uncle Barney said, otherwise the work of circle sentencing committee and the rest of the justice system would never end.
NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman is joined in Nowra by Liberal Party South Coast candidate Luke Sikora and others involved in justice and community organisations as as he launches a new initiative to help keep Aboriginal people out of the criminal justice system.
